Bruins Show Troubling Signs on Road Trip

On today’s episode of Pucks With Haggs, Conor Ryan joins the show to discuss the Bruins’ chaotic and troubling roadtrip as they continue to struggle keeping leads and closing out games. Joe and Conor discuss how the team can better adapt in the final stretch of the season, and what tendencies worry them about this team moving forward.

