Bruins Sign Alex Chiasson, Search for Top Line Center

Check out the latest episode of “Pucks with Haggs” as Joe Haggerty welcomes the Boston Globe’s Conor Ryan, co-host of Bruins Beat and Poke the Bear! The two react to the Boston Bruins signing right winger Alex Chiasson to a PTO deal, Boston’s approach to replacing the void left by Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, who will be the next captain, and more!

TIMELINE

0:00 Introduction

2:00 Bruins sign Alex Chiasson

5:15 Bruins are giving themselves options and depth after losing key players

8:00 Are there any other PTO (Professional Tryout Contract) candidates that Bruins could pursue?

11:00 Should Bruins target Mark Scheifele or will they pursue someone else to start at center?

15:00 Should Bruins target Elias Lindholm over Mark Scheifele?

19:00 Bruins need to find a top line center

20:00 Summer of Pastrňák

21:45 Who will become Bruins captain?

33:00 Is there even room on this roster for Alex Chiasson?

41:00 Outro

