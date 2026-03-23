Bruins Sign James Hagens to AHL Amateur Tryout Agreement | Bruins Beat

James Hagens will sign an AHL amateur tryout agreement (ATO) and report to the Providence Bruins. On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan go LIVE to react to the news.

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