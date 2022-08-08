Bruins Signs Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci & Pavel Zacha to 1-Year Deals

Evan Marinofsky of CLNS Media is joined by Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal to discuss the Bruins very busy Monday, as the team signed Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci and Pavel Zacha. The guys get into the short- and long-term impacts of the signings and who benefits the most. They also get into how the Bruins match up in the Eastern Conference.

AUDIO TIMESTAMPS:

4:00 – The Bruins get No. 1 and 2 centers for cheap

9:00 – Who plays with Bergeron to start the season?

13:00 – How much did Bruce Cassidy leaving play into this?

17:15 – Pavel Zacha’s money is good, the term is surprising

20:00 – How do the Bruins stack up in the Atlantic?

25:00 – The person who benefits most from Monday’s signings

30:00 – When will David Pastrnak re-sign?

Presented by Athletic Greens & BetOnline:

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/BRUINS a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

Trending David Ortiz Inducted to Baseball Hall of Fame

Go to BetOnline.ag and Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!