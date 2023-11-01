Are the Bruins Early Stanley Cup Contenders?

Conor Ryan of 98.5 The Sports Hub joins Evan Marinofsky of The New England Hockey Journal to talk all things Bruins. The team looks good, but just how good will they be against some of the better teams in the league? Evan and Conor look forward to a tougher schedule, and what personnel decisions may be incoming.

TOPICS:

-Is it too early to consider the Bruins Cup contenders?

-Danton Heinen extension talk

-Is there any chance Poitras doesn’t stay in the NHL?

-The chemistry is growing among the team

