Bruins Struggling For First Time This Season

Evan Marinofsky is joined today by Conor Ryan, to take a look at why exactly the Bruins are struggling. Their goaltending and defense looks worlds different than it did just a few weeks ago, but what is to blame? That, and much more!

Topics:

– Bruins are struggling for the first time

– They need to tighten things up on defense

– Why it’s not a bad thing

– Bruins send down Mason Lohrei

– Are the Bruin a fit for Patrick Kane?

This episode of Bruins Beat is brought to you by Fanduel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. Visit FanDuel.com/BOSTON and start earning BONUS BETS with America’s #1 Sportsbook!

21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 Deposit req. Refund issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at fanduel.com/sportsbook. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234

This episode is also brought to you by HelloFresh. Go to HelloFresh.com/50bruins and use code 50bruins for 50% off plus free shipping!