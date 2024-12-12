Close Menu
Bruins take another step back in Winnipeg | Poke the Bear

Dec 10, 2024; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman (1), Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) and Winnipeg Jets forward Nino Niederreiter (62) look for the puck during the third period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-Imagn Images

On this episode of Poke the Bear, Conor Ryan and Evan Marinofsky take a deep dive into what is going wrong for the Boston Bruins. After falling in dramatic fashion to the Winnipeg Jets, it’s a fitting time to assess what needs to change in Boston, and what players need to step up. That, and much more!

 

Topics:

– Bruins get smoked by Jets

– Bruins continue to let games snowball against them

– Jeremy Swayman needs to be a lot better

– Any lineup changes incoming for Boston?

 

 

Poke the Bear is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !

