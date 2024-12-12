Bruins take another step back in Winnipeg | Poke the Bear

On this episode of Poke the Bear, Conor Ryan and Evan Marinofsky take a deep dive into what is going wrong for the Boston Bruins. After falling in dramatic fashion to the Winnipeg Jets, it’s a fitting time to assess what needs to change in Boston, and what players need to step up. That, and much more!

Topics:

– Bruins get smoked by Jets

– Bruins continue to let games snowball against them

– Jeremy Swayman needs to be a lot better

– Any lineup changes incoming for Boston?

