Bruins Top Defensemen Target this Offseason | Pucks with Haggs

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guest Mick Colageo discuss Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, Team Finland winning the Worlds and who the Bruins should chase after whole looking to improve their back end.

0:00 – Welcome in Mick!

8:10 – Golden Knights defeat Hurricanes 5-4 in Game 1 Stanley Cup Finals

19:21 – Prizepicks

21:15 – Subscribe to the Podcast!

21:53 – More Takeaways from Game 1

36:07 – Takeaways from World Championships

39:56- Reacting to changes coming for NHL All-Star Game

48:13 – What defensemen should Bruins Target this summer?

52:09 – Wrapping up!

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