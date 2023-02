Conor Ryan of Boston.com and Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal discuss the big trade the Bruins made on Thursday. They debate where in the lineup Orlov and Hathaway will fit, how much better it makes the Bruins and did the Bruins win the trade?

