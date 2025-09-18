Bruins Training Camp Begins | Pucks with Haggs

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guest Mick Colageo discuss the start of Bruins training camp and what they saw from the prospects last weekend while answering fan questions.

00:00 Intro

01:24 Reactions to Don Sweeney and Marco Sturm speaking at Training Camp

14:33 Bruins make changes, additions to hockey ops department

20:12 Reactions to Prospect Challenge

26:17 Is Matěj Blümel an under-the-radar acquisition?

32:29 What are the chances of Connor McDavid reaching free agency?

36:24 Can the Bruins defy expectations like the Capitals did last season?

40:20 Why did the Bruins only play two Prospect Challenge games this weekend?

