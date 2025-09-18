Close Menu
Bruins Training Camp Begins | Pucks with Haggs

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guest Mick Colageo discuss the start of Bruins training camp and what they saw from the prospects last weekend while answering fan questions.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
00:00 Intro
01:24 Reactions to Don Sweeney and Marco Sturm speaking at Training Camp
14:33 Bruins make changes, additions to hockey ops department
17:12 PrizePicks
18:20 Gametime
19:36 Subscribe to Bruins Rinkside
20:12 Reactions to Prospect Challenge
26:17 Is Matěj Blümel an under-the-radar acquisition?
32:29 What are the chances of Connor McDavid reaching free agency?
36:24 Can the Bruins defy expectations like the Capitals did last season?
40:20 Why did the Bruins only play two Prospect Challenge games this weekend?
41:06 Thanks for watching!

