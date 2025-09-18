Bruins Training Camp Begins | Pucks with Haggs

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guest Mick Colageo discuss the start of Bruins training camp and what they saw from the prospects last weekend while answering fan questions.
⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
00:00 Intro
01:24 Reactions to Don Sweeney and Marco Sturm speaking at Training Camp
14:33 Bruins make changes, additions to hockey ops department
17:12 PrizePicks
18:20 Gametime
19:36 Subscribe to Bruins Rinkside
20:12 Reactions to Prospect Challenge
26:17 Is Matěj Blümel an under-the-radar acquisition?
32:29 What are the chances of Connor McDavid reaching free agency?
36:24 Can the Bruins defy expectations like the Capitals did last season?
40:20 Why did the Bruins only play two Prospect Challenge games this weekend?
41:06 Thanks for watching!
Pucks with Haggs is Powered by
💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS
Download the app today and use Code CLNS when you sign up & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!
🎫 Gametime – https://gametime.co
Take the guesswork out of buying NHL tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Terms apply. What time is it? Gametime!