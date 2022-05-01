Bruins vs. Hurricanes NHL Playoffs Betting Preview and Prediction – Can Boston Win the Stanley Cup?

‘Tis the postseason. It’s one of the best times of year in the sports world with double postseasons and the NFL Draft, and luckily the entire city of Boston is a part of it.

The Bruins begin their quest for a Stanley Cup on Monday night. They’ll take on the Hurricanes in the first round of the playoffs from Carolina, with puck drop set for 7 pm.

You can, of course, bet on who will win the series with our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag. Here are their prices for the series:

Boston Bruins vs Carolina Hurricanes Series Price

Boston Bruins -105

Carolina Hurricanes -115

The Hurricanes are a slight favorite at (-115), and the Bruins sit as the technical dogs at (-105).

The Bruins were led this season by forwards Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron, and Taylor Hall who all had over 60 points. Pastrnak led the team with 40 goals, and Marchand led them with 48 assists.

Goalies Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark split time in net for Boston, each earning a save percentage over .914 and combining for four shutouts.

Former netminder Tuukka Rask attempted a comeback for Boston this season – but ended up calling quits after four games due to injury complications with his back. They’ll rely on Swayman and Ullmark to get the job done between the pipes.

Check out Conor Ryan and Evan Marinofsky’s preview of the Bruins/Canes series HERE on the CLNS Media Poke the Bear podcast:

Meanwhile, The Hurricanes had the second most points in the Eastern Conference and won the Metropolitan Division with a 54-20-8 record. Sebastian Aho led Carolina in both goals with 37 and assists with 44, and Frederik Andersen was tied for third in the NHL with a .922 save percentage over 52 starts.

This series is going to be tight. Each team has experience on both the attack and on defense, tough-minded head coaches in Bruce Cassidy and Rod Brind’Amour, and a city to lift up with a championship. Carolina having home ice may be the difference in this series.

Prediction: The Bruins drew a tough matchup early, but I think they can hold their own against Carolina. It will go the distance, but Boston (-105) hangs on in seven games and advances to the second round.

