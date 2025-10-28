Close Menu
Bruins Beat

Bruins vs Senators Instant Reaction: Boston Loses Again… | LIVE Bruins Beat

Updated:2 Mins Read

On this LIVE episode of Bruins Beat, New England Hockey Journal’s Evan Marinofsky and Boston.com’s Conor Ryan recap the Bruins vs Senators game. Ottawa Senators over the Boston Bruins 7-2 on Monday night for their third straight win. The Bruins are now in last place in the Atlantic Division.

EPISODE TIMELINE
00:00 – Discussing Bruins’ disheartening losses
6:12 – Lack of effort leads to embarrassing performance
8:04 – Teams struggle on power plays against Bruins
10:06 – Defense issues
17:12 – Bruins fans face another ugly season
21:10 – Team lacks physicality and competitiveness
23:11 – Bruins fans have high expectations
29:11 – Young players need to be integrated
30:51 – Concerns about roster construction
32:45 – Embracing a youth movement
36:39 – Frustration with team identity
38:43 – Identifying players not committed
42:20 – Community support after tough losses
44:38 – Discussion on Zacha’s trade value
47:51 – Importance of maximizing trade returns
50:24 – Concerns about Pastrnak’s future
52:51 – Concerns about player performance and identity
54:40 – Celebrating 10,000 subscribers milestone

