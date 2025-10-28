Bruins vs Senators Instant Reaction: Boston Loses Again… | LIVE Bruins Beat

On this LIVE episode of Bruins Beat, New England Hockey Journal’s Evan Marinofsky and Boston.com’s Conor Ryan recap the Bruins vs Senators game. Ottawa Senators over the Boston Bruins 7-2 on Monday night for their third straight win. The Bruins are now in last place in the Atlantic Division.

EPISODE TIMELINE

00:00 – Discussing Bruins’ disheartening losses

6:12 – Lack of effort leads to embarrassing performance

8:04 – Teams struggle on power plays against Bruins

10:06 – Defense issues

17:12 – Bruins fans face another ugly season

21:10 – Team lacks physicality and competitiveness

23:11 – Bruins fans have high expectations

29:11 – Young players need to be integrated

30:51 – Concerns about roster construction

32:45 – Embracing a youth movement

36:39 – Frustration with team identity

38:43 – Identifying players not committed

42:20 – Community support after tough losses

44:38 – Discussion on Zacha’s trade value

47:51 – Importance of maximizing trade returns

50:24 – Concerns about Pastrnak’s future

52:51 – Concerns about player performance and identity

54:40 – Celebrating 10,000 subscribers milestone

