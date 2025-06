Joe Haggerty reacts to the Bruins drafting James Hagens with the seventh overall pick and why it’s exactly what they needed after the season they just endured. Haggs also makes the case for Hagens to return to BC next season.

Pucks with Haggs is Powered by…

💰 Prize Picks – ⁠https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS⁠ Download the app today and use Code CLNS when you sign up & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!