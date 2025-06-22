BSJ Members Mailbag | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

In this BSJ Members Mailbag edition of The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg answers subscriber questions about whether Drake Maye looks in command of the offense, what to make of the Patriots’ spending strategy, and key observations from minicamp. Bedard offers insight on rookie development, positional depth, and where the team stands heading into the summer break.
