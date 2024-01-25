Bucks or Heat: Which Team Is a Bigger Threat to Celtics?

In the latest “The Big 3 NBA Podcast,” A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani A. Lunis cover major NBA developments. They discuss the Miami Heat’s acquisition of Terry Rozier, the Bucks’ firing of Adrian Griffin, and debate which team, Miami or Milwaukee, is a bigger threat to the Celtics. They also consider if Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis are All-Stars and if the Celtics need a significant win against the Heat.

TIMELINE

00:00 Heat trade for Terry Rozier

7:39 Bucks fire Adrian Griffin

18:48 Miami or Milwaukee: Who is bigger Threat to Celtics

25:32 Are Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis All-Stars?

30:51 Do Celtics Need STATEMENT Win vs Heat?

