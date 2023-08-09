Burning Patriots camp questions from Nick

In this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast with Nick Cattles, Greg welcomes Nick back to the podcast. Without missing a beat, Nick fires off his most burning questions to Greg following 12 days of New England Patriots training camp practice

Check Greg’s Coverage out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on BSJ’s annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.



This episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles Podcast is brought to you by:

FanDuel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. Visit FanDuel.com/BOSTON and start earning BONUS BETS with America’s #1 Sportsbook! Because right now, when you bet on a Super Bowl Winner, you can GET BONUS BETS EVERY TIME THEY WIN IN THE REGULAR SEASON!

Trending Matthew Judon Appreciative of Contract Adjustment with Patriots

21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 Deposit req. Refund issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at fanduel.com/sportsbook. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234.

AG1! If a comprehensive solution is what you need from your supplement routine, then try AG1 and get a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free AG1 Travel Packs with your first purchase. Go to https://drinkAG1.com/BEDARD !