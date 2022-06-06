Bury the Tape – Celtics Get Pummeled by Warriors in San Francisco, Head Back to Boston Tied 1-1 in the NBA Finals

Well – we knew it wasn’t going to be easy, but we also didn’t think it would be this hard.

The Celtics got hit in the mouth with a reality check on Sunday night as they were manhandled by the Golden State Warriors 107-88. The NBA Finals now heads to Boston tied 1-1, where the Celtics will have two chances to try and right their wrongs from game two.

Despite getting their doors blown off – the Celtics did what they had to on the west coast. They stole a game from the Warriors and are now coming back to Boston with home court advantage.

According to BetOnline.ag, the now-best-of-five series is dead even – with both teams holding (-110) odds to win the NBA title:

Updated NBA Finals Series Price

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors

Boston Celtics -110

Golden State Warriors -110

The Celtics went into halftime down just 2 points and Jayson Tatum looked to have his mojo back. He scored 28 points on the night and was 6-8 from three point land – but a horrendous 3rd quarter where they were outscored 35-14 ended up being all she wrote for Boston.

Turnovers and inefficiency were the stories of the night for the Celtics. They gave the ball up 19 times and had a 37.5% FG percentage. That’s not going to win you the Finals.

Two Twitter stats that stand out the most from Sunday:

According to @BostonSportsInf, the Celtics are 13-2 this postseason when they commit less than 15 turnovers in a game and are 0-5 when they commit more. Take care of the ball and you’ll be fine.

The other is from @KeithSmithNBA. It’s not a deep dive by any means, but it puts into perspective just how bad the Celtics were shooting on the night. At one point, they were just 9-35 on two-pointers. Not good! The good news though? That should never, ever, ever happen again. Time will tell I guess.

Game three will tip off from Boston’s TD Garden on Wednesday night at 9:00pm. The Celtics are 3.5-point favorites according to BetOnline.ag. Can they bounce back and take another commanding lead in the Finals? Keep it with us at CLNS Media for my betting preview and prediction ahead of game three and all of our Celtics coverage from The Garden Report.

