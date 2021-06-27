Busch Saves Enough Fuel to Win at Pocono

Kyle Busch won the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 from Pocono Raceway on Sunday afternoon in the second race of the Pocono doubleheader.

Busch persevered through numerous struggles with his car throughout the race. In the second stage, Busch’s transmission got stuck in fourth gear and they lost the clutch.  That caused Busch to struggle getting on and off pit road along with restart issues.

While the team attempted to fix the issues, Busch pitted a lap later than the rest of the leaders.  Fuel became an issue over the final run, and Busch inherited the lead when William Byron and Denny Hamlin ran out of gas.

Busch said he didn’t think he could win after struggling with the shifter all day.

“Just playing the strategy the best we could with what was given to us,” Busch said.  “I still felt like we had the fastest car even though we were in the back and behind.”

Busch said the biggest struggle throughout the race was getting caught back up to the field before the restarts with his car unable to accelerate properly.

“Trying to time the restart right,” Busch said.  “Leave pit road and then come back around and be at full speed by the time the field takes the start/finish line.  We were a little bit off on that.”

Kyle Larson finished second on Sunday, and said the difference may have been Busch’s late pit stop.

“I thought [Busch] was going to run out,” Larson said.  “I saw [Denny Hamlin] run out and…they’re teammates.  I guess the 18 did pit a lap after us under caution, so that actually probably won them the race.”

Unofficial results:

  1. Kyle Busch
  2. Kyle Larson
  3. Brad Keselowski
  4. Kevin Harvick
  5. Bubba Wallace
  6. Ryan Blaney
  7. Alex Bowman
  8. Ryan Preece
  9. Tyler Reddick
  10. Joey Logano
  11. Martin Truex Jr.
  12. William Byron
  13. Austin Dillon
  14. Denny Hamlin
  15. Daniel Suarez
  16. Aric Almirola
  17. Michael McDowell
  18. Matt DiBenedetto
  19. Chris Buescher
  20. Kurt Busch
  21. Chase Briscoe
  22. Ryan Newman
  23. Corey LaJoie
  24. Cole Custer
  25. Justin Allgaier
  26. Ross Chastain
  27. Chase Elliott
  28. Cody Ware
  29. BJ McLeod
  30. James Davison
  31. Erik Jones
  32. Christopher Bell
  33. Quin Houff
  34. Anthony Alfredo
  35. Josh Bilicki
  36. Garrett Smithley
  37. Timmy Hill
  38. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

