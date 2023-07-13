Andrew Callahan and Mike Mutnansky debate seven Patriots storylines ahead of training camp, including whether Mac Jones will hit the ground running in Bill O’Brien’s offense, Rhamondre Stevenson possibly building on his breakout and if the defense is top-5 material.

⏱️ EPISODE TIMELINE⏱️

0:00 Intro

2:00 Buy or Sell: 7 Patriots training camp storylines

3:20 Mac Jones will hit ground running in Bill O’Brien’s system

9:05 Rhamondre Stevenson will build off last season? + Who will emerge?

15:48 Will Patriots have 2 TE offense under BoB?

18:23 Lawrence Guy holdout is a non-story

21:03 At least 2 Defensive Rookies will make instant impact

24:35 Patriots have top 5 defense

29:20 Special Teams is back!?!

32:40 Final Thought: How will they use JuJu Smith-Schuster? + Andrew on Eagles

