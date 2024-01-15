Caleb Williams Declares for NFL Draft, Heavy Favorite to be Selected No. 1 Overall

The top of the 2024 NFL Draft has now been all but solidified.

After he delayed his decision to the final eligible day, USC quarterback Caleb Williams officially declared for the 2024 NFL Draft on Monday.

According to our exclusive wagering partners at FanDuel Sportsbook, Williams is the overwhelming favorite to be selected No. 1 overall this Spring. Here are the odds:

2024 NFL Draft – No. 1 Overall Pick

Caleb Williams -850

Drake Maye +550

Marvin Harrison Jr. +1400

Jayden Daniels +3400

Michael Penix Jr. +6000

Williams took to social media to announce his decision:

Since I was 10, all I ever wanted to do was to play football. The journey would be empty without the people who have supported and loved me. I will Fight On forever and rep Hornsdown4Life. I’m ready to do whatever it takes. I am officially declaring for the NFL Draft. ✌🏽🤘🏽👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/6Ko9cbZ7S5 — Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) January 15, 2024

Since I was 10, all I ever wanted to do was to play football. From the 5:30 am breakfast club workouts to the long nights watching film, through every win and every hard loss, my love and passion for the game never wavered. The gratitude I feel for the opportunity to play this game grows every day. But the journey would be empty without the people who have supported and loved me. To my teammates—my brothers—these last few years have been the most fun I have had playing the game. I will forever cherish the time we spent together. To my coaches and everyone else in the USC football ecosystem, thank you for your unmatched support and commitment to helping me and the entire team be the best we could be. To my family, friends, and mentors: your love, your guidance, and your willingness to push me to reach my potential, not only as a football player but as a man, has led me to this day, and I am eternally thankful to each of you. I want to thank Sooner Nation for embracing a kid who came to you from Washington D.C. I cherished my time at OU. To my Trojan family, it’s been an honor putting on the cardinal and gold these last two years. I hope I gave you as many good memories as you have given to me. No matter what lies ahead, I will Fight On forever and rep Hornsdown4Life. I still have a lot to learn and I’m ready to do whatever it takes. As a kid, I said this is what I was going to do for the rest of my life, but I didn’t work this hard just to reach this point. I will continue my journey to make that little kid proud of the man I will be for many years to come. I’m excited for the future, and I am officially declaring for the NFL Draft.

Williams threw for 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns this season. In 2022, He tallied 42 touchdowns and won the Heisman Trophy.

The Patriots, who finished 4-13 in 2023-24, have the No. 3 overall pick and are in need of a quarterback. If they want to get their hands on Williams, they’ll likely have to orchestrate a trade to do so.

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick and head to FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook, for all of your sports wagering.