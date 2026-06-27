Callahan: Optimistic Christian Gonzalez Gets Extended: “He’s Too Good”

In the latest episode of Pats Interference, host Andrew Callahan expressed his optimism that CB Christian Gonzalez will be extended by the Patriots during the 2026 offseason. Gonzalez, who was an All-Pro in 2026, missed OTAs as he is extension eligible, but appeared at mandatory minicamp.

Watch the FULL episode: https://youtu.be/nWa8HTOzikI

Patriots on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!