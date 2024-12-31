Close Menu
Callahan: The Patriots Should Target Mike Vrabel

Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed discuss the benefits of bringing in Mike Vrabel
CLNS Media

In the latest episode of the Pats Interference Podcast, Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald discuss the benefits of hiring Mike Vrabel as the head coach to replace Jerod Mayo if he was fired.

