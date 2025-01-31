Cam Jackson 1-on-1 w/ Taylor Kyles From Day 1 of the Senior Bowl

MOBILE, AL — CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles goes 1-on-1 with standout Florida defensive lineman Cam Jackson as he takes us through his experience on Day 1 of the Senior Bowl. After a challenging recovery from an ankle injury, Jackson shares his excitement about being back on the field and competing in front of scouts.

“My strength is being able to stop the run…my weakness is being able to keep the pass rush.”

.@tkyles39 caught up with Florida DL Cam Jackson, who had some dominant reps during team and 1-on-1 drills in his first Senior Bowl practice Checkout the FULL Interview: https://t.co/bqZ99P6nyT ⚡️by PrizePicks & GameTime pic.twitter.com/LBj59x6Xxz — Patriots on CLNS Media (@PatriotsCLNS) January 29, 2025

