Cam Newton Emerges as Potential Favorite as Patriots Starting Quarterback

Cam Newton is second amongst suitors for the Patriots starting QB job according to BetOnline.ag

We had mentioned in this space that it seemed overwhelmingly clear that Jarrett Stidham would be the New England Patriots starting quarterback in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season. Not so fast. While Stidham is still even money to start on Week 1, BetOnline.ag has former league MVP Cam Newton not too far at +300.

What changed?

Well, for one, Newton was just released by the Panthers and the Patriots are among the leading landing spots according to sports books.

Newton was once considered a sure-fire lock for Canton, Ohio. At 25 years old, he was the run-away league MVP and led the Panthers to a 15-1 season and a Super Bowl appearance.

However, the former number one overall pick seemingly went off the deep end in recent years as he failed to recapture his 2015 magic, nor never built upon the skill set and talents he already had.

Newton’s decline isn’t stopping football analysts from suggesting that the Patriots are a potential ideal landing spot for the Auburn product. Journeyman cornerback Dominique Foxworth and quarterback Kurt Warner are both intrigued at the possibility of Newton in Patriots camp this summer.

“Maybe the outlier a little bit is the Patriots,” said Warner. “I would love to see Bill Belichick and that defense with Cam Newton and what they could do on that side. So, maybe an outlier right there because Jarrett Stidham, again, a young guy that hasn’t really proven himself.”

Other notables on the list are Jameis Winston (+500), Brian However (+700), Andy Dalton (+800), and Joe Flacco (+3300…translation: No chance.)

Bet on sports futures at BetOnline.ag and Use Code: CLNS50