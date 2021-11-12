Subscribe
Cam Newton & Odell Beckham Jr. Join New Teams

Amit Bhattacharjee

Odell Beckham Jr. is LA bound as the sweepstakes for the star Wide Receiver has officially come to an end. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Beckham will sign a 1-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams. In a matter of a week LA has added LB Von Miller and OBJ as they are all in for a super bowl this season . Evan Lazar breaks down why the Patriots weren’t ready to acquire a start WR like Beckham with a rookie QB at the helm. Beckham did confirm Green Bay was amongst finalists telling us that a veteran QB was at the top of his wish list.

Former Patriots QB Cam Newton returned to his former team on Thursday. The Carolina Panthers signed Newton a 1-year deal worth up to $10M for the rest of year. This incentive laden deal also includes $4.5M fully guaranteed and $1.5M roster bonus. What does this mean for the Patriots? Evan Lazar has good news for Patriots fans as New England has now gained a $1.5M credit for next year since Cam signed a deal with the Panthers.

