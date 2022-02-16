Can Aaron Nesmith Carve Out a Role with the Celtics?

The Boston Celtics continued their winning streak as they completely steamrolled the 76ers on Tuesday night, with a career performance from Aaron Nesmith.

Among a plethora of bright spots to take from the blowout win, Nesmith got some vital development minutes and capitalized on them. The young sharpshooter notched a career-high 18 PTS in the Celtics win. With the changes on the roster and the need for players to step up, can Nesmith carve out a role? The Garden Report sounds off on Aaron Nesmith’s career night in Philadelphia.

The Celtics entered the game as the 6th seed in the east and are currently 3.5 games back of the No. 1 Seed. They have won 11 of 12. They will now host the Pistons on Wednesday at TD Garden as they play their final game before the All-Star break/

