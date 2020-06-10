Can Anyone Beat LeBron and the Lakers? | Court Vision Podcast with Jameer Nelson and Ben Stinar

By
CLNS
-
30
0
SHARE

Court Vision Podcast with Jameer Nelson and Ben Stinar

Episode 5: Can Anyone Beat LeBron and the Lakers? 

Follow Jameer and Ben on Twitter:
Jameer Nelson: @jameernelson
Ben Stinar: @benstinar

Available for download on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher and also available on clnsmedia.com

1:43 Thoughts on the NBA’s return and thoughts on the playoffs.

7:15 Jameer on why the Celtics are going to come out of the East.

11:13 Why home court advantage is such an advantage in the NBA playoffs.

17:15 A potential sleeper team in the East from Ben Stinar.

24:04 Jameer Nelson on why the Celtics have advantages in the East.

30:20 What is it about Brad Stevens and what Jameer took away from playing for Stevens.

32:17 It’s all about LeBron, the “Comback Player of the Year” and the Lakers in the West.

35:10 What would Jameer Nelson think of playing the Golden State Warriors system…and how many points would he average in that system?

39:32 There seems to be some friction in the Los Angeles Clippers locker room.

43:40 Kawhi Leonard is happy in the Clippers locker room, but he might be the only one.

48:30 How many games for a Celtics vs. Lakers NBA Finals?

50:44 Jameer Nelson’s thoughts on the comments made by Drew Brees.

57:02 Where Jameer has seen racial inequality.

Available for download on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher and also available on clnsmedia.com.

SHARE
Previous article‘Donald Trump’ Rips Colin Kaepernick, Roger Goodell & Drew Brees
Next articleNBA Playoff Matchups
CLNS
CLNS

The CLNS Media Network is the leading online provider of audio and visual content in the digital realm. Our mission is to enhance and empower the individual while providing information and ideas that enrich and enlighten society. The network features a continuous broadcast schedule with numerous personalities and celebrities from across the worlds of current events, finance, entertainment, technology, law, and sports.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR