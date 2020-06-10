Can Anyone Beat LeBron and the Lakers? | Court Vision Podcast with Jameer Nelson and Ben Stinar

Court Vision Podcast with Jameer Nelson and Ben Stinar

Episode 5: Can Anyone Beat LeBron and the Lakers?

1:43 Thoughts on the NBA’s return and thoughts on the playoffs.

7:15 Jameer on why the Celtics are going to come out of the East.

11:13 Why home court advantage is such an advantage in the NBA playoffs.

17:15 A potential sleeper team in the East from Ben Stinar.

24:04 Jameer Nelson on why the Celtics have advantages in the East.

30:20 What is it about Brad Stevens and what Jameer took away from playing for Stevens.

32:17 It’s all about LeBron, the “Comback Player of the Year” and the Lakers in the West.

35:10 What would Jameer Nelson think of playing the Golden State Warriors system…and how many points would he average in that system?

39:32 There seems to be some friction in the Los Angeles Clippers locker room.

43:40 Kawhi Leonard is happy in the Clippers locker room, but he might be the only one.

48:30 How many games for a Celtics vs. Lakers NBA Finals?

50:44 Jameer Nelson’s thoughts on the comments made by Drew Brees.

57:02 Where Jameer has seen racial inequality.

