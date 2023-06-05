Can Bruins Keep Tyler Bertuzzi or Dmitry Orlov?

After so many trade acquisitions during the season to load up their roster, the Boston Bruins now have some serious roster management to do. With their three big trade acquisitions of Tyler Bertuzzi, Dmitry Orlov, and Garnet Hathaway all set to his free agency, it’s virtually impossible for the Bruins to financially retain all three players.

In the wake of a letdown playoff appearance against the Florida Panthers, Boston will have to do some cap maneuvers to put a competitive team on the ice next season. Add on the uncertainty surround Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, and the future of the Bruins becomes even more unclear. With Don Sweeney saying the team would like to retain one of the three, will the Bruins be able to re-sign one of Bertuzzi or Orlov?

In this segment from Pucks with Haggs, Joe Haggerty and John Zannis answer some mailbag questions on it.

FULL SHOW HERE

This segment is sponsored by:

FanDuel Sportsbook is the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. Get a NO SWEAT FIRST BET up to $1000 DOLLARS when you visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON! That’s $1000 back in BONUS BETS if your first bet doesn’t win.

21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. $10 Deposit req. Refund issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See full terms at fanduel.com/sportsbook. FanDuel is offering online sports wagering in Kansas under an agreement with Kansas Star Casino, LLC. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MI, NJ, OH, PA, IL, TN, VA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), Gamblinghelplinema.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA), visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-522-4700 (WY), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).