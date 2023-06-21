Can Bruins Still Contend for Cup Next Season?

Join Joe Haggerty on Pucks with Haggs as he hosts Mick Colageo, Editor/writer for The Standard-Times, covering the Boston Bruins. The focus of this episode is the triumph of Bruce Cassidy with the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup, along with the potential of the Boston Bruins for the upcoming season. We tackle topics like the need for stronger defense, the significance of physicality in playoffs, Hampus Lindolm’s playoff performance, and speculations surrounding Mike Reilly and other buy-out candidates.

In the second half, we analyze the Bruins’ cap situation, Patrice Bergeron’s possible return, the decision to let go of Bruce Cassidy, and recollections from the 2011 Championship team. The episode concludes with a lively discussion on whether the Bruins should prioritize Bergeron over Krejci and the speculated futures of Matt Grzelcyk, Linus Ullmark, and Taylor Hall. Enjoy the show!



0:00 Intro

1:30 Vegas Golden Knights, Bruce Cassidy win Stanley Cup

7:20 Do Bruins need to get bigger on defense?

11:44 Bruins physicality in playoffs

14:25 Hampus Lindolm in the playoffs

16:15 Will Mike Reilly bought out? Other buy-out candidates

17:20 Haggs: Cap will be one year pain for Boston

22:10 Haggs: Bruins too good to not be a playoff team next season

26:10 Should Bruins have fired Bruce Cassidy?

27:20 Was it time?

31:30 Bruins lost forecheck faded… injuries the cause?

33:00 Was going for record a mistake?

37:00 Will Patrice Bergeron return?

39:18 Mick: Bruins should just bring back Bergeron, not Krecji

40:00 Memories from 2011 Championship team

47:30 Bruins cap situation

48:00 Trade Linus Ullmark or Trade Taylor Hall?

49:19 Haggs: Hard to believe Bergeron wont captain centennial season

50:48 Is Matt Grzelcyk on his way out?

