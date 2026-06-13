Can Bruins take advantage of a shifting NHL landscape? | Poke the Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Ty talk the Bruins’ new coaching hire, NHL players getting more control in a growing trade market, and Cam Neely’s recent comments about adding to Boston’s roster.
0:00 – Intro
0:47 – Kilts, Scots & Summer Vibes in Boston
4:38 – Bruins Hire Matt McIlvaine as Assistant Coach
12:20 – PrizePicks
14:26 – The Trade Market & Player Movement Around the NHL
16:34 – Why Free Agency Isn’t the Answer for Boston
22:19 – Boston as a Destination — Is It Still Appealing?
29:09 – Cam Neely Quotes & Bruins’ Offseason Approach
31:35 – Alex Tuck, Arvidsson & Aging Player Concerns
38:05 – What to Do with Lindholm, Lohrei & the Roster Bubble Guys
39:21 – Wrapping Up!
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