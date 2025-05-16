Can Celtics Come Back In Series to Beat Knicks?

The Celtics stayed alive in the Eastern Conference Semifinals with a dominant 127-102 win over the New York Knicks in Game 5 on Wednesday night.

Can Boston still win this series without Jayson Tatum? The Garden Report’s Noa Dalzell and Bobby Manning break down the blowout victory at TD Garden, the team’s response after losing Tatum, and what it’ll take to force a Game 7.

SUBSCRIBE to The Garden Report on Apple Podcasts: ⁠⁠https://tinyurl.com/5cm5z57j⁠⁠

SUBSCRIBE to The Garden Report on Spotify: ⁠⁠https://tinyurl.com/svjft9sk