Can Celtics Count on Kristaps Porzingis?

In the latest episode of Celtics Beat, Adam and Evan were joined by Seth Landman to discuss the Boston Celtics and the addition of Kristaps Porzingis to their squad.

Was last year’s success in Washington a fluke for Porzingis? Or did the Celtics just add another true star to their core?

The guys discuss in this segment.

FULL SHOW: https://youtu.be/NZsNVceIAxE

Celtics All Access is on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channels at @CelticsCLNS & @CLNSMEDIA!

This episode is sponsored by:

Trending Observations from Day Twelve of Patriots Training Camp

This segment of the Celtics Beat Podcast is brought to you by Fanduel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. Visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON and start earning BONUS BETS with America’s #1 Sportsbook! Because right now, when you bet on a Super Bowl Winner, you can GET BONUS BETS EVERY TIME THEY WIN IN THE REGULAR SEASON!

21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 Deposit req. Refund issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at fanduel.com/sportsbook. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!