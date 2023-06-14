Can Celtics Learn From Nuggets Title Run?

In the latest episode of The A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis discuss the Celtics hiring Charles Lee and what the Celtics can learn from the Denver Nuggets winning the 2023 NBA Finals.

A List Podcast w/ A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis: Ep. 132

The A List Podcast with Sherrod , Gary and Kwani, is available on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube as well as all of your podcasting apps. Subscribe, and give us the gift that never gets old or moldy- a 5-Star review – before you leave!

This episode of the A List Podcast w/ A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis is brought to you by:

Factor Meals. Visit https://factormeals.com/ALIST50 to get 50% off your first box! Factor is America’s #1 Ready-To-Eat Meal Kit, can help you fuel up fast with ready-to-eat meals delivered straight to your door.

FanDuel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. Get a NO SWEAT FIRST BET up to $1000 DOLLARS when you visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON! That’s $1000 back in BONUS BETS if your first bet doesn’t win.

21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. $10 Deposit req. Refund issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See full terms at www.fanduel.com/sportsbook.

FanDuel is offering online sports wagering in Kansas under an agreement with Kansas Star Casino, LLC. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MI, NJ, OH, PA, IL, TN, VA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit www.ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 or visit www.ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), Gamblinghelplinema.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA), visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-522-4700 (WY), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!