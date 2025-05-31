Can Celtics Make Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade?

In this episode of The Garden Report, Noa Dalzell, John Zannis, Bobby Manning, and Jimmy Toscano discuss the hypothetical scenario of the Celtics pursuing a trade for two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo — and whether such a move would make sense for Boston.
The conversation was sparked by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, who said during a recent appearance on Get Up:
“Boston would be on that list. I think New York would be on that list.”
Could the Celtics actually be in play for Giannis — and should they be? The group weighs in.
.@windhorstespn says “the move for Giannis, if he has the control, is to go to the East.”
Where could you see him landing? 👀 pic.twitter.com/GQ3Qt80Vbw
— Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 29, 2025
