Can Celtics Make Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade?

In this episode of The Garden Report, Noa Dalzell, John Zannis, Bobby Manning, and Jimmy Toscano discuss the hypothetical scenario of the Celtics pursuing a trade for two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo — and whether such a move would make sense for Boston.

The conversation was sparked by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, who said during a recent appearance on Get Up:

“Boston would be on that list. I think New York would be on that list.”

Could the Celtics actually be in play for Giannis — and should they be? The group weighs in.

.@windhorstespn says “the move for Giannis, if he has the control, is to go to the East.”

Where could you see him landing? 👀 pic.twitter.com/GQ3Qt80Vbw

— Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 29, 2025

