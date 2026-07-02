Can Celtics Still be Title Contenders After Jaylen Brown Trade?

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell reacts to Celtics trade of Jaylen Brown and takes a deeper look at what this Celtics team might look like next with Brown out and Paul George now swapped in. Noa mentions how this team had a strong regular season with just Brown and she believes they could still be at same level next season swapping in Tatum for a healthy season and inserting George.

“This team’s gonna be really good next year because there’s no reason to think that they won 56 games last year, that they’re going to take a substantial step back…Are they a championship contender? That’s the question. I’m not sure.”

.@NoaDalzell on #Celtics team after trading Jaylen Brown: “This team’s gonna be really good next year because there’s no reason to think that they won 56 games last year, that they’re going to take a substantial step back…Are they a championship contender? That’s the question.… pic.twitter.com/N9THub4ugY — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) July 2, 2026



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