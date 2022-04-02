Can Daniel Theis Save the Celtics Without Robert Williams?

BOSTON — Daniel Theis scored 10 points with 8 rebounds in a narrow Celtics win over the Pacers in his second spot start since Robert Williams III went down with meniscus surgery. Al Horford added 17 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists playing next to Theis in the double big lineup, with the bench unit helping close out Indiana behind Derrick White’s playmaking and final basket to seal the victory.

Between his own seal, rolling and screening abiltie , Theis played a role in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown again combining for 60 points, but defensive lapses continued for a group with little time to find itself before the playoffs.

Can Theis save the Celtics without Williams III? Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon discuss from TD Garden.