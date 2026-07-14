Can Hugo Gonzalez, Chris Cenac Jr. & Dillon Mitchell Impact Celtics Next Season? | Big 3 NBA Podcast

Sherrod Blakely and Gary Washburn react to what they have seen from the Summer League Celtics in Las Vegas. They give thoughts on Hugo Gonzalez, John Tonje, and the Celtics’ rookies. Can Gonzalez make an impact next season? Can Dillon Mitchell steal minutes from Hugo and Walsh? Does John Tonje have a shot to make the roster? The guys break it all down.

Later, they discuss Joe Mazzulla’s visits to his players this summer and what that can do for team chemistry. They also evaluate what he and the coaching staff need to improve on next season.

00:00 Intro

02:00 Impressions of Hugo Gonzalez so far

06:35 What kind of impact can Hugo have next season?

12:10 What the guys have seen from Chris Cenac Jr. and Dillon Mitchell

21:45 PrizePicks

23:02 Does John Tonje have a chance to make the roster?

28:22 Joe Mazzulla’s offseason world tour + what he needs to improve on

38:25 Final thoughts

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