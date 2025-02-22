Close Menu
Subscribe
Celtics Beat

Can Jayson Tatum Catch Larry Bird? | Celtics Beat

Brian Barrett joins Adam Kaufman and Evan Valenti to discuss how Jayson Tatum can catch Larry Bird
CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

Brian Barrett hosts “Off the Pike” for The Ringer Podcast Network and Spotify. Brian joins the program to chat about the new Boston Celtics documentary on HBO, Tatum vs Bird, and who Boston should prefer in the Finals.

Celtics Beat is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.