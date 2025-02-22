Can Jayson Tatum Catch Larry Bird? | Celtics Beat

Brian Barrett hosts “Off the Pike” for The Ringer Podcast Network and Spotify. Brian joins the program to chat about the new Boston Celtics documentary on HBO, Tatum vs Bird, and who Boston should prefer in the Finals.

Celtics Beat is presented by:

