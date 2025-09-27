Can Jayson Tatum Go to Another Level When He Returns? | Celtics Beat

Sean Grande is the LONGTIME voice of the Boston Celtics. Sean joins the program to discuss Jayson Tatum’s timeline to return, what to expect out of Coach Mazzulla and the roster, and what stood out in Bill Chisholm’s first press conference as new owner. X: @SeanGrandepbp

00:00 Intro

04:00 Tatum return date speculations

19:30 Grande on where Celtics will end up this season

21:11 PrizePicks

24:17 How many players on this roster could stick around for a championship conteding season in 2026/27?

28:00 Expectations for Mazzulla

30:49 What version of Tatum will we get upon return?

34:10 Should Tatum play if the Celtics make the playoffs?

37:17 Tatum’s maturity

49:55 Reacting to Bill Chisholm’s comments

1:02:37 Could Brad Stevens ever coach again?

