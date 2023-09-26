Can Joe Mazzulla Unlock Celtics Offense?

In the latest episode of the Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast with Gary Tanguay, the guys discuss the expectations for the Boston Celtics and Joe Mazzulla heading into his sophomore season as head coach. Did the Celtics underachieve against the Miami Heat in the postseason? Does Jaylen Brown need to emulate Jimmy Butler? What new coaches around the NBA should we keep our eyes on? Join on in as we discuss!

0:00 Teaser

0:23 Intro

1:34 How do we feel about Joe Mazzulla heading into Year Two?

5:49 Celtics underachieved last season in ECF loss to Miami Heat

6:11 If Mazzulla can get Tatum and Brown to play together and not “trade off”, the sky’s the limit

8:34 Should Jaylen Brown try to emulate Jimmy Butler?

11:03 Brown has to buy in to play a certain role for Celtics

14:25 Looking around at new coaches around the league, Nick Nurse and Frank Vogel

17:39 Adrian Griffin in Milwaukee

24:50 NBA changes in rules with flopping earning a technical foul

33:34 Outro

