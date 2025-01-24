Can the Knicks catch Boston? | Big 3 NBA Podcast

A. Sherrod Blakely sat down with James Edwards III, who covers the Knicks for The Athletic, to break down all things New York basketball. They talked about the Knicks’ two All-Stars, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, and how big of a deal their success is in New York.

They also dove into the playoff picture, discussing whether the Knicks are a real threat to the Boston Celtics.

