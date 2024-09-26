Can Mayo get Patriots to rebound vs. 49ers?

Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles preview the Patriots game against the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. Tune in for more on the extensive injury report for both teams, the Patriots offensive line situation, and a discussion on whether this could be Brissett’s last start.

