    Can Patrick Mahomes Surpass Tom Brady?

    Henry BovaBy 1 Min Read

    Patrick Mahomes is putting together one of the best starts to a career in NFL history. After winning his second ring last Sunday, he now has two Super Bowl wins, an 11-3 playoff record, and two regular season and Super Bowl MVPs all before the age of 28. With no sign of the Chiefs slowing down, debate has been raging: can Mahomes catch Brady or even surpass him? Mike Kadlick and Alex Barth of Patriots Beat hash it out over defending Brady’s legacy, inflating Mahomes’ achievements, and the problems with discourse surrounding the two QBs today.

    Henry is a journalism student at Northeastern University covering the Celtics and Patriots for CLNS.

