Can Patriots Continue Momentum vs Carolina’s Juggernaut Defense?

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

FOXBORO, MA — The Patriots will travel to Carolina to play the Panthers in Week 9. While RB Christian McCaffrey and QB Sam Darnold may not play in Week 9 New England will still have to deal with the Panthers top defensive unit that ranks 8th in DVOA. Evan Lazar breaks down how the Patriots can attack the vaunted Carolina defense.

Checkout all Evan’s Articles at https://www.clnsmedia.com/nfl/

