Can Patriots Make Playoff Push After Chargers Win?

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick recap the Patriots’ 27-24 win over the LA Chargers, discuss the NFL trade deadline and more!

0:00 Good, solid all-around win.

4:50 Can the Pats make a run?

8:30 Mac Jones’ day … he’ll have days like this

14:30 Trade deadline …

20:30 Patriots Offense

23:00 Judon and Barmore becoming a tough duo

26:30 Isaiah Wynn … they have to be regretting his fifth year option.

28:00 THREE UP. THREE DOWN

