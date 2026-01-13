Can Patriots repeat Sunday’s performance vs Texans? | All 32 NFL Podcast w/ Mike Giardi

Mike continues to battle through a debilitating cold to give you the initial scouting report on the Houston Texans. Is this defense the best they’ve seen this year? (Hell, yeah!) And can the Pats do to CJ Stroud what they just did to Justin Herbert?

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

01:38 Challenges Patriots’ offense will face vs Texans’ defense

14:24 PrizePicks

15:55 More on the Texans’ defense

18:55 What to expect from Texans’ offense

21:45 What’s going on with CJ Stroud? Can Patriots’ get at him?

26:16 Texans’ running game

27:45 Ka’imi Fairbairn vs Andy Borregales

28:35 Thanks for watching!

The All 32 NFL Podcast is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

📲Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!