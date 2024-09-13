Can Patriots repeat their Week 1 success?

Mike Giardi and Will Parkinson are back to provide their FULL preview of Week 2 of the NFL. After last night’s game, can Miami bounce back? Will they be in the market for a new quarterback? Can the Patriots continue their hot start? Will Aaron Rodgers and the Jets rebound after a rough first game? Tune in for answers to all these questions and more!

All 32 NFL Podcast is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !