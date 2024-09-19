Can Patriots TAKE DOWN Rodgers and the Jets?

Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles are back with their second episode in as many days as the Patriots prepare to face the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. Tune in for a full preview of the game, including key matchups, storylines to watch, and more.

