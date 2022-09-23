Can Patriots Upset the Ravens?

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick preview the Patriots Week 3 matchup vs Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:20 Celtics minute(s): Team reportedly set to suspend Udoka for the season

10:52 Ravens vs Patriots Preview

13:15 Belichick talks about Lamar’s contract

16:50 The best version of Lamar Jackson

23:20 The Kyle Dugger injury is huge

25:27 Patriots have to make bigger plays

28:41 Ravens’ weaknesses

32:00 Cattles’ burning Pats questions

36:30 Bills-Dolphins Pick

40:10 Packers-Bucs Pick

42:30 49ers-Broncos Pick

47:05 Pick ‘em: Ravens -3 vs Patriots

49:24 What if Mac ends up being a Matt Ryan/Kirk Cousins type QB?

