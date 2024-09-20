Close Menu
Subscribe
The Garden Report

Can Paul George Help 76ers vs Celtics?

Bobby Manning and Keith Pompey discuss how the 76ers will fare against the Celtics this season
Jackson TolliverBy 1 Min Read

Bobby Manning welcomes Keith Pompey from the Philadelphia Inquirer to the Garden Report to talk about a busy offseason for the 76ers, adding Paul George, Caleb Martin and Guerchon Yabusele , along with the arena debate in Philadelphia. Are the Sixers the biggest threat to Boston in the East?

The Garden Report is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !

Share.

Jackson Tolliver is a producer, writer, and editor for CLNS Media. He graduated from Emerson College in 2024 where he studied journalism, focused on sports media. He previously worked for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent and WHDH 7News as a broadcast writer.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.